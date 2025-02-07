A Marvel Rumor Has The Perfect Actor Lined Up For The Next Big X-Men Villain

Ladies and gentlemen, it's rumor time! And this is a big one, so buckle up, Marvel fans, because this could be huge. Though, for now, we have to caution that the word "could" is doing a whole lot of work for the time being. It looks like Oscar-winner Denzel Washington ("Training Day," "The Equalizer") might potentially join the Marvel Cinematic Universe. What's more, he may help get the long-awaited "X-Men" reboot off the ground by taking on a key role as one of the most powerful mutants around.

According to Jeff Sneider on "The Hot Mic" podcast, Washington is potentially going to play Magneto in the forthcoming "X-Men" reboot, which is in development as we speak. While Sneider didn't outright say that name, the journalist said it's "totally possible that [Washington] could be playing an X-Men character," before asking listeners to "do the leap." Sneider then said he "definitely thinks Denzel could be the villain of X-Men." So there we have it. Unless they want Washington as Mister Sinister, which seems far less likely, it's easy to do the math here.

What we know for sure is that Washington already said openly that he's going to have a role in "Black Panther 3," which hasn't even officially been announced yet. So he's already clearly had talks with Marvel Studios. Is a deal finalized? Maybe not, but a character like Magneto seems like the perfect fit for this actor's talents. After all, Ian McKellen, a highly respected actor, originated the role of Magneto in the first "X-Men" movie in 2000. It's a meaty role.