Denzel Washington Will Continue To Violently Murder Everyone With Two More Equalizer Sequels
Robert McCall is coming back for even more blood. That's right! Denzel Washington has confirmed that he is returning as the stone-cold killer of those who deserve killing after starring in a trilogy of "The Equalizer" movies for Sony Pictures and director Antoine Fuqua. The interesting bit, though, is that the Oscar-winning actor says that they are making not one, but two more "Equalizer movies.
Washington was recently the subject of a profile piece by Esquire in honor of the release of "Gladiator II," which features the beloved actor in a key role as Macrinus. During the conversation, he revealed that Sony Pictures has gotten him to agree to both "The Equalizer 4" and "The Equalizer 5," apparently. While there wasn't a ton of information given, here's what the actor had to say about it:
"I told them I would do another 'Equalizer,' and we're doing four and five. More people are happy about that — people love those daggone 'Equalizers.'"
It's unclear for the moment if Fuqua will be back in the director's chair or just how soon these films will get underway. Washington, after all, is a busy man. He recently teased a role in "Black Panther 3," which has yet to be officially confirmed by Marvel Studios. The actor has also flirted with retiring in several years, so there's that. It's equally unclear if the next two "Equalizers" movies will shoot back-to-back, which would make a lot of sense if Sony could pull it off. Washington is 69, after all. The sooner the better.
More Equalizer movies just make sense for everyone
Regardless of who winds up directing the new "Equalizer" films, the fact they're happening at all makes a ton of sense. "The Equalizer 2" was the first sequel that Washington ever starred in and it proved to be a great decision. Not only do audiences love these films, but they've also been remarkably consistent hits. "The Equalizer 3" cemented it as arguably the most consistent franchise in history, with all three movies making just north of $190 million at the box office against similar budgets. That's money in the bank for Sony.
If — and this is a big if — the next two "Equalizer" movies are filmed at once, that would cut down on production costs and deliver two likely hits. However that unfolds, there are plenty of stories to tell in this universe, even if "The Equalizer 3" left off in a way that could have been a satisfying ending to this iteration of the franchise. Speaking further, Washington elaborated on playing Robert McCall a bit, explaining that he's embraced these films more as an actor in recent years:
"I'll sometimes say to myself, 'One's for me, one's for them.' So for example, Othello: We're doing it on Broadway and then a movie. That's for me. But I've come to realize that the 'Equalizer' films are for me, too, because they're for the people. They want me to go get the bad guys. 'We can't get them, so you go get them.' And I say, 'Okay, I'll get them! Just wait right there. I'll be right back!'"
"The Equalizer 4" does not currently have a release date, but stay tuned. In the meantime, you can grab the "Equalizer" film trilogy on Blu-ray via Amazon.