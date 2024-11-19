Denzel Washington Will Continue To Violently Murder Everyone With Two More Equalizer Sequels

Robert McCall is coming back for even more blood. That's right! Denzel Washington has confirmed that he is returning as the stone-cold killer of those who deserve killing after starring in a trilogy of "The Equalizer" movies for Sony Pictures and director Antoine Fuqua. The interesting bit, though, is that the Oscar-winning actor says that they are making not one, but two more "Equalizer movies.

Washington was recently the subject of a profile piece by Esquire in honor of the release of "Gladiator II," which features the beloved actor in a key role as Macrinus. During the conversation, he revealed that Sony Pictures has gotten him to agree to both "The Equalizer 4" and "The Equalizer 5," apparently. While there wasn't a ton of information given, here's what the actor had to say about it:

"I told them I would do another 'Equalizer,' and we're doing four and five. More people are happy about that — people love those daggone 'Equalizers.'"

It's unclear for the moment if Fuqua will be back in the director's chair or just how soon these films will get underway. Washington, after all, is a busy man. He recently teased a role in "Black Panther 3," which has yet to be officially confirmed by Marvel Studios. The actor has also flirted with retiring in several years, so there's that. It's equally unclear if the next two "Equalizers" movies will shoot back-to-back, which would make a lot of sense if Sony could pull it off. Washington is 69, after all. The sooner the better.