Why Colman Domingo Won't Replace Jonathan Majors As Marvel's Kang

Everybody wants to be a casting director. More than any other demographic, superhero fans have a knack for zeroing in on the hottest names and most in-demand stars on any given day and immediately dreaming up what kind of comic book role they'd be perfect for. Sometimes this works out nicely for everybody involved, like the no-brainer choice to cast Ryan Reynolds as Deadpool or Benedict Cumberbatch as Doctor Strange. Other times, well, either the top picks simply didn't come to fruition for one reason or another ... or they did, but in a way that infuriated fanbases even more. (Sam Raimi is forever the GOAT for casting John Krasinski as Reed Richards in "Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness," only to murder him in grisly fashion.)

Colman Domingo, who most recently earned a Best Actor Oscar nomination for the prison drama "Sing Sing," has spent years near the top of many a superhero fan's wish list. In fact, the acclaimed actor has already dipped his toe into both sides of the divide, albeit in voice roles exclusively (such as taking over for Winston Duke as Bruce Wayne/Batman in the "Batman Unburied" podcast series and voicing Norman Osborn in the recent animated series "Your Friendly Neighborhood Spider-Man"). One particular rumor has circulated among online circles for several months now, alleging that Domingo might take over the role of Kang the Conqueror from Jonathan Majors, who was found guilty of harassment and assault charges. As appealing as it might have been to see a talent like Domingo put the hurt on the Avengers, this would seem to have been debunked, what with Kevin Feige shifting gears entirely to focus on Robert Downey, Jr.'s Doctor Doom in "Avengers: Doomsday."

We're now hearing straight from the source about why this won't come to pass — even as Domingo confirms that he did, in fact, talk to Marvel's upper brass about the role of Kang and even left the door open for more talks in the future.