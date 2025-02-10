First Euphoria Season 3 Image Reveals The Return Of Zendaya's Rue

At first glance, "Euphoria" seems like yet another show in the modern TV landscape taking way too long to get around to its next season. These delays are similar to the three-year gap "Severance" fans have just gone through, or what "House of the Dragon" fans are suffering through now. But even outside the growing trend of dragged-out TV show productions, the "Euphoria" season 3 production was uniquely troubled.

The first obstacle was the writers' strike in 2023, which delayed all TV writing by 148 days. The other issue was that the show is largely written and directed by one guy, Sam Levinson; fans have long debated whether the show would be better if Levinson had a writers' room, and the constant delays feel like a major point in his critics' favor. According to returning cast member Colman Domingo in a recent interview, "[Sam is] a person who writes and rewrites and writes and rewrites again, because I think he's wrestling with what's important... He's responding immediately to what the ills of the world are."

Another major delay was a tragedy beyond Levinson's control: Angus Cloud, who played one of the show's standout characters, Fez, passed unexpectedly in 2023 at only 25 years old. Fez was a major player in the series, and it's unknown to what extent his death has altered the Levinson's plans for the series.

Things were complicated further by cast member Barbie Ferreira's departure from the show after season 2, as well as the increasingly busy schedules of nearly every major actor still involved. Since season 1 premiered, Zendaya, Sydney Sweeney, Jacob Elordi, and Hunter Schafer have each become some of the most acclaimed and sought-after stars in Hollywood. "Euphoria" season 3 may be taking forever, but considering all the real-world complications involved, sometimes it feels like a miracle this final season is happening at all.