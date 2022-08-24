Euphoria Standout Barbie Ferreira Will Not Be Returning For Season 3

Although production on the third season of "Euphoria" hasn't officially started yet, it looks like it will feature one less character. In a now-deleted Instagram story, Barbie Ferreira captioned a piece of art made of her character, Kat, by castmate Hunter Schafer with some pretty sad news. Although the answer itself is a bit cagey and indirect, it sounds like she might not be returning to "Euphoria" for its third season.

"After four years of getting to embody the most special and enigmatic character, Kat, I'm having to say a very teary-eyed goodbye," Ferreira wrote. "I hope many of you could see yourself in her like I did and that she brought you joy to see her journey into the character she is today."

There is quite a lot to unpack with this apparent departure. Kat was a popular, if not somewhat controversial character in a controversial show. While a lot can be said about her season 1 arc where she dabbles in webcam modeling, many felt that her overarching storyline about self-acceptance was one that was sorely needed. Unfortunately, that same storyline was pushed far into the background in season two, along with other fan-favorite storylines revolving around other characters.

Seeing that Kat's storyline could be pushed away even further than it was is pretty disheartening, but there are some bits of context that could provide a bigger picture of the situation.