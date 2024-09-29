The Marvel Movie That Made Denzel Washington Break Down In Tears

Denzel Washington has always been careful about what films he chooses to work on. After becoming widely recognized and openly acclaimed in 1980s dramas like "Cry Freedom" and "Glory," he was officially a Hollywood powerhouse by the time he appeared in Spike Lee's films "Mo' Better Blues" and "Malcolm X," as well as "Philadelphia" and "Much Ado About Nothing." Because he was such a big star, Washington never felt obligated to star in a major action franchise, and he was long insistent on never acting in any sequels, at least not until "The Equalizer 2" in 2018. He tends to want to work with deeply experienced directions he can form a good relationship with. There's a reason he's made multiple films with Lee, Ridley Scott, Tony Scott, and Antoine Fuqua.

That's not to say, however, that Washington is allergic to mainstream entertainments. Like everyone, he's seen the big actioners and attended films in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. Washington may not want to star in Marvel movies, no matter how much fans would like to see that, but he likes watching them. Indeed, one of the MCU films deeply moved the actor and caused him to cry. On Twitter/X, the journalist Richie Driss posted a video clip of an interview he conducted with Washington back in 2018, and he asked what the most recent film Washington saw that made him cry. Washington was quick to answer "Black Panther."

Ryan Coogler's "Black Panther" starred the late Chadwick Boseman as the king of the fictional African nation of Wakanda. His country was located over a massive deposit of a rare substance called vibranium that allowed Wakanda to develop hyper-advanced technologies like high-speed hovercrafts, sophisticate communication devices, and most notably, a high-powered, bulletproof superhero suit for its title hero. But Washington loved it for its place in Black cinema history.