Legend Of Zelda Movie Director Is Aiming For Live-Action Miyazaki

Nintendo saw the millions upon millions that "The Super Mario Bros. Movie" brought in and decided to ... do something completely different and bet on big risks and in Avi Arad. The game studio and Sony Pictures Entertainment announced last month that Wes Ball will direct a live-action feature film adaptation of "The Legend of Zelda" video game series. That's right. A live-action film, not an animated one.

Wes Ball is a surprising choice, to be sure, but a welcome one. As our own Jacob Hall wrote, the upcoming adaptation "isn't guaranteed to be a great movie, but it's taken a big and important first step by hiring a young, promising, exciting filmmaker with a giant well of talent and a lot to prove. The quest begins."

Nothing makes it clearer that Wes Ball at least has the right inspirations than a recent interview he did with Entertainment Weekly where he described his take not as some "Lord of the Rings" copy, but as a Studio Ghibli movie. "I've always said, I would love to see a live-action Miyazaki. That wonder and whimsy that he brings to things, I would love to see something like that."

He continued, "My whole life has led up to this moment. I grew up on 'Zelda' and it is the most important property, I think, that's untapped IP, if you will." And he means what he says, a tweet from 2010 resurfaced following the directorial announcement where he mentioned wanting to direct a "Legend of Zelda" movie. Ball concluded, "So we very much are working hard to do something. We're not just trying to do it because we can. We want to make something really special."

Now, this is the most exciting thing Ball could have said. It is also the worst thing he could have said if he didn't want to set too high expectations for himself.