It's 2025 And I Just Watched 1979's Alien For The First Time – These Are My Honest Thoughts

There are so many interesting aspects to "Alien" it's hard to know where to start. I could talk about the consistently oppressive yet irresistibly immersive mood of this movie, which never once falters enough to remind you that you're watching a piece of Hollywood confection. That in and of itself is impressive for a film of such elaborate ambition made in 1979. Surely something should feel outdated in the film's production design, but it doesn't. Even the genuinely outdated elements such as the CRT screens feel like they belong amid the retro-futurist aesthetic of "Alien." No doubt that's partly due to the nostalgia-driven contemporary embrace of early tech that's becoming increasingly widespread in the mid 2020s, but regardless, "Alien" feels reliably immersive and convincing in its design throughout. Even the Xenomorph itself exemplifies the resilience of this film's aesthetics. H.R. Geiger's alien design doesn't feel antiquated in the slightest, which is not only a testament to the artist's transcendent biomechanical visions but also Ridley Scott's movie as a whole. To say the film holds up visually, then, is to do it a disservice.

There's also the fact that, beyond being an incredibly effective and immersive space horror film with a cool alien antagonist, this movie feels like every one of its frames is packed with meaning. The film appears obsessed with the concept of birth and of perverting the audience's preconceptions around reproduction. The crew of the Nostromo awaken from stasis amid a sterile yet warm glow, but this is soon contrasted with the horrific chest burster scene — which, aside from being just as shocking as I'd heard, feels so much more unsettling for the way in which it perverts that serene opening shot of the crew awakening in relative calm. The film feels radical and subversive, as if Scott was really trying to shake everyone out of some sort of complacency. For me, it's striking how these themes resonate even today and might even be more pertinent as we careen towards the AI garbage future touted by the likes of Joe Russo.

It's a little tough to know exactly what societal fears Scott was tapping into here without a full understanding of the cultural climate of 1979, but I have to think the exponential rate at which society was changing and the still burgeoning technological, or information, age had everyone feeling a little on-edge as they hurtled towards the '80s with all its synthetic perversions of cultural expression. Indeed, the opening shots of the ship jolting to life in various ways, with cathode ray screens flickering into view and disembodied text seemingly typing itself, give the sense of a post-biological world in which not only are the machines alive but the lines between human bodies and technology have been blurred in some awful way. That very concept is, of course, explored later in vivid and upsetting detail when Ian Holm's Ash is revealed in no uncertain terms to be an android whose distinctly non-human innards we see in all their uncanny glory. But again, the body horror aspects are like everything else, serving a thematic purpose. The image of Ash's disembodied head speaking to the crew members is striking not only because it's grotesque, but because it feels as if it's a warning of some sort about the unfettered expansion of technology and its ultimate dominance of the human body. Watching this play out, it all struck me as alarmingly pertinent in 2025.