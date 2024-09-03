The New Alien TV Series Presents A Big Problem For The Franchise Timeline

It has been a long time coming, but Noah Hawley's "Alien" TV show is finally coming our way in 2025 after first being announced in December 2020. Officially titled "Alien: Earth," the show is going to, at long last, bring the dreaded Xenomorphs to face humanity on our own turf. Yes, this already happened in the "Alien vs. Predator" movies, but those are not technically part of the official canon. That said, this show being part of the official canon does raise some interesting questions about its place in the overall franchise timeline.

Recently, a very brief teaser for "Alien: Earth" was released online, one that also came with a synopsis for the show. It explains that when "a mysterious space vessel crash-lands on Earth, a young woman (Sydney Chandler) and a ragtag group of tactical soldiers make a fateful discovery that puts them face-to-face with the planet's greatest threat." The footage also includes a Xenomorph, making it explicitly clear that this isn't going to be some unknown alien threat — the deadly, perfect organisms with acid for blood are coming to Earth. That's an interesting concept, but it's a matter of when this is all happening that makes things tricky.

Back in February 2022, FX Networks head John Landgraf revealed some details about the "Alien" show, saying that it takes place roughly 70 years from now on Earth. That means, roughly speaking, it's taking place around 2094. Interestingly enough, that's almost exactly when Ridley Scott's 2012 prequel movie "Prometheus" takes place, as the film is set in 2093. That's where things get a little complicated.

As we saw in that film, an alien race known as the Engineers was responsible for seeding humanity on Earth. They also created the alien spore that creates Xenomorphs as we know them. However, Xenomorphs don't actually appear in "Prometheus." At the very end, a Xenomorph-like creature known as the Deacon shows up, but that's as close as we get. And therein lies the potential problem.