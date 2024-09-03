We Finally Know What Noah Hawley's Alien TV Show Is About

After four years of talking about it, the long-awaited "Alien" TV show is finally, really happening. Hailing from Noah Hawley of "Fargo" fame, the series set within the iconic sci-fi/horror franchise was first announced in December 2020 as part of Disney's now-infamous investor day presentation. A ton of projects were announced, many of which never came to pass. Hawley got this one across the finish line, though, and now it's coming to Hulu in 2025. Get ready for "Alien: Earth," ladies and gentleman! So, what is the show about? We finally know.

FX and Hulu released the above, brief teaser, which doesn't give us too much to go on, admittedly. We get a quick shot of a Xenomorph with Earth reflected on its head. That makes it crystal clear what the big hook of this one is: the Xenomorphs are coming to Earth. This will be a first for the franchise, technically speaking, as the "Alien vs. Predator" movies are not part of official canon. Along with the teaser, a new logline for the show was released, which reads as follows:

When a mysterious space vessel crash-lands on Earth, a young woman (Sydney Chandler) and a ragtag group of tactical soldiers make a fateful discovery that puts them face-to-face with the planet's greatest threat in FX's highly anticipated TV series "Alien: Earth" from creator Noah Hawley.

Aside from Sydney Chandler ("Don't Worry Darling"), the cast also includes Alex Lawther ("Andor") and Timothy Olyphant ("Justified"). More importantly, that synopsis gives us the first real idea of what this show is truly going to be about. A ship carrying Xenomorphs and/or facehuggers is going to crash on Earth. Where did it come from? Why are aliens on the ship? We have more questions than answers at this point, but we at least have more pointed questions to ask ourselves.