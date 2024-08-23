The Xenomorph From Prometheus Had A Wild Fate Only Hardcore Alien Fans Know

Whether you love "Alien: Romulus" as a refreshing throwback to the original Ridley Scott classic that started it all or just couldn't get on board with its insistence on becoming a "Greatest Hits" collection, the release of the latest movie in the franchise earlier this month has had one undeniably positive effect — at least, for those fans of controversial, underappreciated, and utterly divisive movies like "Prometheus." The 2012 film has already been undergoing a critical reevaluation over the last few years, but its ever-growing ranks of defenders (come on in, folks, the water's warm and there's still time to join the right side of history) certainly won't mind an added boost to its reputation these days. And as if to prove the truth of the android villain David's words that "Big things have small beginnings," the prequel is still throwing new and thoroughly unexpected reveals at us to this day, over a decade after its initial release.

As is usually the case with the internet's most fascinating rabbit holes, this latest bit of "Prometheus" lore comes courtesy of an innocuous Twitter post (rumor has it that rebranding the social media site into "X" was one of the reasons why the Engineers wanted to destroy humanity). Many have idly speculated as to the whereabouts of the one and only Xenomorph that actually appears in the film, the creepy-looking "Deacon" that pops up during the very last scene as a result of the unholy union between an Engineer and the monstrous "Trilobite." Well, wonder no more. In a fitting twist for a story that's all about delivering the most unsatisfying answers possible to our most burning questions, it turns out that there's actually a canonical explanation for what happens to that Deacon.

And the Xenomorph's fate is absolutely wild.