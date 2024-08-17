Alien: Romulus Cleverly Reveals A New Part Of Xenomorph Lore

In space, no one can hear you spoil the latest "Alien" movie. Be warned, this article discusses major spoilers from "Alien: Romulus."

After well over 40 years of seeing the "perfect organism" in all its various forms on the big screen, including a convoluted origin story covered in both of Ridley Scott's divisive prequels "Prometheus" and "Alien: Covenant," it was fair to wonder how another franchise installment like "Alien: Romulus" (read /Film's review) could possibly make the dreaded Xenomorph scary again. Every possible facet of the sentient mechanical-biological weapon seemed to have been explored by now, from its flawless introduction in the 1979 original to the introduction of the queen in "Aliens" to the animal hybrid of "Alien 3." (Though I defend it more than most, the less said about "Alien Resurrection" and its, ah, unique addition to Xeno-morphology, the better.) So, what was left for director Fede Álvarez to explore this time around?

Luckily for us all, "Romulus" goes back to the franchise's roots (according to many of the early reactions to the film), drew directly from what the first "Alien" movie left to the imagination, and expands on Xenomorph lore. The sequel follows a fresh-faced cast led by Cailee Spaeny's Rain, her synthetic "brother" Andy (David Jonsson), and a motley crew of friends who soon become victims. While they trespass onto a derelict space station in orbit around their planet and inadvertently unleash the same type of horror that Sigourney Weaver's Ellen Ripley once narrowly survived, Álvarez's script (also credited to co-writer Rodo Sayagues) makes its boldest move yet and expands on the lifecycle of the franchise's main villain.

In the span of a few chilling scenes, "Alien: Romulus" makes its big bad feel terrifyingly new and unknowable all over again — simply by revealing brand-new layers to the Xenomorph lore.