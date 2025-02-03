Here's Why John Woo's Live-Action Metroid Movie Never Got Made

Rumors of a "Metroid" movie have circulated in Hollywood for decades, but they never got closer to actually happening than the John Woo film first announced in 2004. At the time, Nintendo's sci-fi video game series was at the peak of its popularity. That height has sadly not been reached since by subsequent entries, though there has been a rising "Metroid" tide again in recent years with the critical and commercial success of 2021's "Metroid Dread" and excitement around the upcoming "Metroid Prime 4: Beyond."

In 2004, though, "Metroid" was one of the biggest names in gaming thanks entirely to 2001's "Metroid Prime." In an era when Nintendo was being overshadowed a bit by more adult-oriented games like "Grand Theft Auto III" and "Halo," "Prime" gave the company a massive critical hit. It was a technical marvel, highly sophisticated, and has often been thrown into the (somewhat bizarre) conversation around what might be the "Citizen Kane" of video games.

With "Metroid Prime 2: Echoes" on the way in 2004, fervor grew even more intense when it was announced that action movie pioneer John Woo himself would be handling the franchise's live-action, big-screen debut. The combination of Woo's penchant for stylish action and Metroid's high-concept sci-fi aesthetic seemed like a perfect match, and the film even had a promising screenwriter attached in "Buffy the Vampire Slayer" alum David Greenwalt. That kind of pedigree seemed to put series protagonist and intergalactic bounty hunter Samus Aran in good hands, but the film fell apart a few years later due to creative stumbling blocks and a series of disagreements with Nintendo.