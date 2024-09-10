Every Season Of Netflix's Castlevania Ranked

A 1989 action-platform Konami game sets its supernatural setting in 1476 Wallachia, with Count Dracula ravaging Europe with the aid of a freshly spawned army of monsters. When all efforts to thwart him fail, the people call for the legendary vampire hunter Trevor Belmont — the current wielder of the Vampire Killer whip — who becomes our playable character joined by sorceress Sypha Belnades, pirate Grant Danasty, and the vampire Alucard. This game, "Castlevania III: Dracula's Curse," later laid the foundation for the first season of Netflix's "Castlevania," and the four-season series went on to expand upon these legacy characters in ways that elevate the source material's dizzying, captivating lore. Although the "Castlevania" games are still beloved to this day, the Netflix series helped popularize the franchise's most memorable aspects, all the while wrapping up the lore in a blood-splattered spectacle that can both thrill and horrify.

"Castlevania" has always been about killing Dracula and stopping the deluge of destruction unleashed upon the commonfolk by a man who has crossed the point of no return. Any semblance of humanity that the Count embraced when he was in love ended when Lisa Tepes was burnt alive, and what followed was a rejection of divinity, morals, or compassion, as the same grace was never extended to him. Through Trevor, Sypha, and Alucard's meandering yet unified journey, we glimpse the limitations and excesses of vampirism, the political machinations that emerge when one wields such an alienating power, and the collateral damage inflicted as the result of a tragedy that should've never happened in the first place.

My ranking of Netflix's "Castlevania" includes "Castlevania: Nocturne," which functions as a sequel to the parent series and fits snugly into the timeline as it anticipates and fleshes out the aftermath of a world plunged into darkness even after the defeat of the greatest threat. Although every season of "Castlevania" has something thrilling to offer, I will be ranking them as per the quality of the stakes (no pun intended) raised and fulfilled, along with the depth of the arcs that drive our characters to their inevitable ends.