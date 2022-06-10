Castlevania: Nocturne Teaser: A New Animated Series Rises From The Grave
Today, on the final day of Netflix's Geeked Week, the streamer has released an announcement video for a new "Castlevania" series. The new show is called "Castlevania: Nocturne," and is set several centuries after the previous series. "Castlevania: Nocturne" will follow the adventures of Richter Belmont, a descendant of Trevor Belmont and Sypha Belnades. Vampire huntress Maria Renard is going to appear in the series as well.
If these names sound familiar to you, it's because Richter Belmont and Maria Renard are characters from the video games "Castlevania: Symphony of the Night" and "Castlevania: Blood of Rondo" games. Here is the info from Netflix:
The series is led by showrunner Kevin Kolde and Creator/Writer Clive Bradley and produced by Project 51 Productions with production services provided by Powerhouse Animation. Castlevania: Nocturne follows Richter, a descendant of the Belmont family, popularized in the iconic Symphony of Night and Blood of Rondo Castlevania games.
'We're looking for someone called Belmont'
"Castlevania: Nocturne" is set during the French Revolution, a cool setting for a vampire-related story. Kevin Kolde, who is serving as showrunner, worked on the previous "Castlevania" series from 2017-2021. Clive Bradley is serving as executive producer, creator, and writer. The project is produced by Project 51 Productions and Powerhouse Animation, which were both involved with the last series. Warren Ellis, who wrote and executive produced the last series, will not be returning this time.
In the teaser, we don't see much, but we do see Richter in costume with his weapon by his side, and hear voiceovers, including a very disturbing laugh. Someone knows he kills vampires, and someone is looking for him. Very ominous.
Back in May of last year, /Film's Caroline Cao interviewed Kolde about the fourth season ending of "Castlevania." It was planned as soon as they'd started season 3.
"It was basically the plan from the beginning. When we started season 3, the idea was to wrap the story in season 4. We knew before we started season 3 that we had a plan if we were lucky enough to be given a season 4. We already knew how things would play out in the fourth season. Obviously we were nervous when season 3 came out and we didn't know if we were going to get to do the fourth season. We always built it to end the way it did."
This spin-off of the original series was announced last year by Netflix. No word on the voice casting or a release date for "Castlevania: Nocturne," but we'll keep you updated as news becomes available.