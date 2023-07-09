Nicolas Cage Nearly Played Dracula In A Castlevania Movie Directed By James Wan

Much can be said of "Renfield," which was released by Universal Pictures earlier this year and attempted to do something different with the vampire genre. But the big selling point was that Oscar-winner Nicolas Cage plays Dracula in the film, offering the actor a chance to take on a legendary role while chewing the scenery. As it turns out, this was not Cage's first brush with playing Dracula, and he nearly did so in a high-profile adaptation from one of horror's modern masters. Namely, James Wan's scrapped "Castlevania" movie.

The filmmaker recently had the chance to see "Renfield" and decided to share his thoughts on Instagram. He praised director Chris McKay's film, as well as the two central performances in it, with Nicholas Hoult playing the titular character. Wan, the filmmaker behind "Saw," "Insidious," "Malignant," and "The Conjuring," then revealed that he actually spoke with Cage about playing the vampire years ago.

"'Renfield' is terrific, so much fun!! The 2 Nics are fantastic! Cage and I spoke many years ago about playing Dracula in my (defunct) 'Castlevania,' so it's great to see he finally got a chance to play the Prince of Darkness."

As Wan mentioned, the project never came to pass but he was tapped to direct a "Castlevania" movie way back in 2009. Ultimately, it was one of those things that got stuck in development hell while Wan moved into other things, including directing two absolutely monster hits in the form of "Furious 7" and "Aquaman." Knowing this, it's hard not to wonder what might have been.