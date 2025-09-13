The Super Mario Galaxy Movie: 5 Actors Who Could Voice Rosalina

After becoming one of the highest-grossing animated films of all time, Universal, Illumination, and Nintendo have finally announced that the sequel to "The Super Mario Bros. Movie" will be adapting "Super Mario Galaxy" and "Super Mario Galaxy 2" to create "The Super Mario Galaxy Movie." This is great news for anyone completely smitten by the nihilistic Lumalee from the first movie, but it should also make for some beautiful animation as the "Galaxy" games are some of the most visually interesting in the entire series.

At the time of the announcement, it was confirmed that Mario (Chris Pratt), Princess Peach (Anya Taylor-Joy), Luigi (Charlie Day), Bowser (Jack Black), Toad (Keegan-Michael Key), and Kamek (Kevin Michael Richardson) would be returning, but fans quickly noticed that a major character was not a part of the line-up — and they weren't talking about Seth Rogen's Donkey Kong.

Rosalina, the guardian of the cosmos who seeks Mario's help to save the universe, has not yet been announced as part of the film. This leads us to believe that Illumination is saving the casting announcement for a later date, which, fortunately, means everyone involved in the movie understands how popular the character has become over the years. While we await the announcement, we're spending our days doing what nerds do best and fantasy booking the role. Here are five actors who we think would be perfect to voice Rosalina. May the stars shine down on you!