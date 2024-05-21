Scarlett Johansson Lashes Out At The AI Company Copying Her Best Performance

Here's some free advice for the day: If you're a multimillion-dollar corporation looking to exploit human beings for profit, maybe don't try pulling that kind of stunt with Scarlett Johansson, of all people? Disney learned this the hard way back in the summer of 2021, when the studio used the pandemic as an excuse to turn the release of Marvel's "Black Widow" into a day-and-date premiere both in theaters and on Disney+ streaming ... and subsequently found themselves in breach of the lead actor's contract. When Johansson took the unprecedented step of filing a lawsuit against one of the biggest and most powerful conglomerates in the world for going back on what should've been an exclusive theatrical window, Disney ended up settling the case out of court and handed the movie star an unmitigated victory. Now, it's apparently artificial-intelligence company OpenAI's turn to mess around and find out.

The proliferation of artificial intelligence has remained a hot-button issue in the entertainment industry for quite some time now, but this latest development marks arguably the most significant escalation since the WGA and SAG-AFTRA guilds secured protections against AI use as a result of their duel strikes. In a twist that suddenly makes a movie like 2013's "Her" feel even more dystopian than it already was, which starred the actor as the voice of an artificial intelligence operating system named Samantha, it turns out that OpenAI is now in some serious hot water for attempting to steal Johansson's likeness without permission — in this case, her extremely distinctive voice — for their newest ChatGPT voice model, called Sky. The actor took notice of the similarities and responded in kind, releasing the following explosive statement: