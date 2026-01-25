The Super Mario Galaxy Movie Trailer Adds Yoshi To The Super Team

Mario and Luigi are back, and this time, they're going to save the galaxy (not just their own planet)! Yes, Universal Pictures and Nintendo have shared a brand new trailer for "The Super Mario Galaxy Movie." Based on the much-beloved "Super Mario Galaxy" video game, this serves as the sequel to 2023's "The Super Mario Bros. Movie," one of the highest-grossing animated movies of all time. Now, Universal and Illumination have decided to go even bigger with the follow-up. Will it also be better? We shall see.

What we know for sure is that directors Aaron Horvath and Michael Jelenic, as well as writer Matthew Fogel, have a lot to work with, seeing as the source material remains one of the most cherished games in the massive "Mario" catalog. This installment will also be adding some major characters to the mix, including Brie Larson ("Captain Marvel") as Princess Rosalina, who was introduced in the first "Super Mario Galaxy Movie" teaser trailer. This is a meatier trailer, though, offering a more thorough look at what figures to be one of the top-grossing movies of the year — and a first look at the animated movie universe's incarnation of Yoshi.