The Super Mario Galaxy Movie Trailer Adds Yoshi To The Super Team
Mario and Luigi are back, and this time, they're going to save the galaxy (not just their own planet)! Yes, Universal Pictures and Nintendo have shared a brand new trailer for "The Super Mario Galaxy Movie." Based on the much-beloved "Super Mario Galaxy" video game, this serves as the sequel to 2023's "The Super Mario Bros. Movie," one of the highest-grossing animated movies of all time. Now, Universal and Illumination have decided to go even bigger with the follow-up. Will it also be better? We shall see.
What we know for sure is that directors Aaron Horvath and Michael Jelenic, as well as writer Matthew Fogel, have a lot to work with, seeing as the source material remains one of the most cherished games in the massive "Mario" catalog. This installment will also be adding some major characters to the mix, including Brie Larson ("Captain Marvel") as Princess Rosalina, who was introduced in the first "Super Mario Galaxy Movie" teaser trailer. This is a meatier trailer, though, offering a more thorough look at what figures to be one of the top-grossing movies of the year — and a first look at the animated movie universe's incarnation of Yoshi.
Yoshi joins the Mario family
The new trailer for "The Super Mario Galaxy Movie" opens with Mario and Luigi riding Mad Max-style through the desert on a mission to fix a troubled pipe. When they find the pipe, however, the trouble lurking inside turns out to be none other than everyone's favorite rideable green dinosaur, Yoshi. The end of the trailer also sees Yoshi face off against a slightly larger lizard: the T-Rex from "Super Mario Odyssey."
Chris Pratt is returning as the voice of Mario in "The Super Mario Galaxy Movie," and he'll once again be joined by Anya Taylor-Joy as Peach, Charlie Day as Luigi, Keegan-Michael Key as Toad, and Jack Black as Bowser. Also getting in on the fun this time will be "The Smashing Machine" director and occasional actor Benny Safdie as Bowser Jr., who is seeking vengeance on behalf of his father. This movie is opening up the animated Nintendo universe in a big way. With any luck, this will be the "Shrek 2" of video game movies, greatly improving upon its predecessor.
"The Super Mario Galaxy Movie" arrives in theaters on April 1, 2026.