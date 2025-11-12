The Super Mario Galaxy Movie Trailer Features An Unexpected Marvel Crossover

Weird, we keep trying to play the trailer for "The Super Mario Galaxy Movie," but all we can see are cartoonishly large dollar signs popping up? After the original "Super Mario Bros. Movie" came, saw, and conquered to the tune of well over a billion dollars, animation and video game fans everywhere anticipated the inevitable sequel and, yes, the expanded universe to follow. And though they could've gotten away with casting literally any voice actors for any of these roles, Illumination and Universal Pictures are clearly pulling out all the stops. Look no further than the two new additions to the cast this time around.

We all (barely) lived through the discourse surrounding Chris Pratt's casting as Mario the first time around, so we won't rehash that here — but it's who's joining him for this next adventure that will be music to the ears of many a film fan and Nintendo nerd. Not only is Bowser Jr. getting in on the fun, but he'll also be voiced by "Oppenheimer" scene-stealer and "The Smashing Machine" director Benny Safdie, of all people. And as if daring the film to top itself once more, the trailer saves its best reveal for last. Gamers need no introduction to Rosalina, the fan-favorite (and subject of countless fan-casting attempts) character who serves as a cosmic guardian of sorts and a heavyweight in her own right. None other than "Captain Marvel" star Brie Larson will provide that voice in what's sure to be a fun crossover (so to speak) for Marvel fans.

"The Super Mario Galaxy Movie" also stars Charlie Day as Luigi, Anya Taylor-Joy as Princess Peach, Jack Black as Bowser, and more. It comes to theaters in April of 2026.