Michael Review: A Predictably Overly-Sanitized Biopic Of The King Of Pop

There are two important things to note about Antoine Fuqua's new biopic "Michael." First, this film only traces Michael Jackson's long musical career from the mid-1960s — when he was a boy in the Jackson 5 — up through December 9, 1984, the final performance of the Victory Tour. Secondly, several of Jackson's siblings served as the executive producers of "Michael," and Jaafar Jackson, Michael's own nephew, plays the King of Pop himself. It's a closely guarded, carefully-trimmed project that required family approval. The third act had to be reshot because of a legal SNAFU.

The reduced window of time allows Fuqua and screenwriter John Logan to follow only Jackson's meteoric rise and worldwide fame, filming the star like a glittering, peerless angel. Fuqua is careful to shoot a lot of fawning reaction shots of the people watching Michael Jackson at work, oohing and aahing at his unique contralto voice, his childlike demeanor, and his spindly, virtuosic dancing. And while Jackson's voice, talents, and uncanny cultural penetration cannot be denied, "Michael" feels oh-so-daintily constructed to ensure that no one in the Jackson family is offended, or even reminded of the King of Pop's well-documented and long-rumored peculiarities.

As such, "Michael" emerges as whatever the opposite of a warts-and-all biography is. This is a polished, flavorless, cracks-free paean to Jackson, celebrating his highs and only sometimes looking at the lows, as if they were mere dust-bunnies under the couch. None of the important, day-to-day details of Jackson's life are mentioned or even alluded to — who, for instance, is responsible for cleaning up after his giraffe? — and even the darker moments are skated past with ease.