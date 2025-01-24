Michael Jackson Movie Reshooting Entire Third Act Amid Behind-The-Scenes Drama

Arguably no pop star in living memory can rival Michael Jackson in terms of popularity, influence, or controversy — and the filmmakers behind the upcoming musical biopic "Michael" are learning the harshest lesson imaginable about that last part. Helmed by the action director best known for "Training Day" and the "Equalizer" trilogy, Antoine Fuqua, and written by veteran scribe John Logan ("Gladiator," "The Aviator," "Skyfall"), the drama has spared no expense on star power in an attempt to capture the same lightning bolt that turned "Bohemian Rhapsody" into a runaway hit back in 2018. In addition to Miles Teller, the cast includes newly-minted Best Actor Oscar nominee Colman Domingo, Laura Harrier, and even Jackson's nephew Jaafar Jackson in his feature film debut as the King of Pop. The Jackson biopic has been in the works since at least 2019 and, with filming completed, the creative team was in the midst of post production when, speaking of "Bohemian Rhapsody," they hit a snag. And when I say a "snag," I mean the worst possible setback that could ever affect a blockbuster of this size.

Matthew Belloni, the former editor of The Hollywood Reporter who went on to create his own newsletter called Puck, has released a bombshell new report revealing the turmoil that has engulfed the making of "Michael." Apparently, Fuqua and his team have had to go back to the drawing board as a result of a legal snafu that, somehow, nobody at Jackson's estate (which approved of the script and the use of Jackson's actual music) caught wind of until the last moment. This involves the decision to address the well-known sexual abuse and pedophilia allegations surrounding Jackson that eventually led to his prosecution (though not conviction) in 2005. As it turns out, the film was never legally allowed to dramatize the alleged victim Jordan Chandler or his family in the first place.

Unbelievably, this meant that the entire final act has had to undergo extensive reshoots, delaying the film's release by at least six months and almost certainly costing someone (or multiple someones) their job. Read on for all the details of what's all but certain to be the wildest story of 2025.