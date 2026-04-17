Michael Could Set A New High Bar For Music Biopics At The Box Office

There have been some big music biopics in the past. "Walk the Line" chronicled the life of Johnny Cash and ultimately won Reese Witherspoon an Oscar. "Bohemian Rhapsody" took on Queen and became one of the highest-grossing non-franchise movies of all time. Now, we have director Antoine Fuqua's "Michael," which takes a look at the King of Pop himself, Michael Jackson. It's poised to set a new high bar for musical biopics.

While estimates vary widely, "Michael" is expected to pull in between $75 and $90 million domestically when it opens next weekend, per Box Office Theory. Earlier estimates were more conservative, in the $60 million-plus range (per Deadline). Either way, even on the low end, that would likely give it the biggest opening ever for a music biopic, topping "Straight Outta Compton" ($60 million) and the aforementioned "Bohemian Rhapsody" ($51 million).

On the very high end? It could become the biggest opening for a biopic of any kind. Christopher Nolan's "Oppenheimer" became the highest-grossing biopic of all time after its $82 million opening in 2023, en route to $975 million worldwide. Either way, the numbers right now look very friendly for Lionsgate's big-budget look at Jackson's life.

The film tells the story of Michael Jackson's life beyond his music, from his days as the lead of the Jackson Five to his years as a solo artist, culminating in his becoming the biggest entertainer in the world. Jaafar Jackson, the real-life nephew of the late pop star, is playing him in the biopic. The stacked cast also includes the likes of Nia Long ("Missing"), Laura Harrier ("Spider-Man: Homecoming"), Miles Teller ("The Gorge"), and Colman Domingo ("The Running Man").