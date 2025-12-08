5 Reasons Why Five Nights At Freddy's 2 Defied Expectations At The Box Office

Freddy Fazbear is back on top. Despite some chatter that the sequel was in for a somewhat disappointing opening, "Five Nights at Freddy's 2" bested expectations by a considerable margin. While it couldn't match the $80 million opening of 2023's "Five Nights at Freddy's," it did more than well enough to declare this another big winner for Blumhouse and Universal Pictures.

Director Emma Tammi's "Five Nights at Freddy's 2" opened to $63 million domestically, which was good enough to take the top spot away from "Zootopia 2" following its gigantic Thanksgiving opening. The sequel also added $46.1 million internationally for a $109.1 million global start. The budget is said to be anywhere between $36 and $51 million. So, even at the top end of that range, this is a great start.

Prior to the release, tracking suggested that "Five Nights at Freddy's 2" would make $50 million on the high end. Clearly, though, those projections were rather modest and didn't account for the feverish fanbase that is devoted to this franchise. As a result, the film defied expectations and set a record for the biggest post-Thanksgiving opening ever. That's no small thing.

So, what went right here? How did this sequel manage to outperform projections? We're going to look at the biggest reasons why "Five Nights at Freddy's 2" ruled the box office on its opening weekend. Let's get into it.