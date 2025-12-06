I Have Never Played The Games, And Five Nights At Freddy's 2 Left Me Baffled Beyond Belief

I haven't ever played any of the "Five Nights at Freddy's" video games. Everything I know about the games, I have learned through general pop culture osmosis and from Emma Tammi's two "Five Nights at Freddy's" film adaptations, the most recent of which opened on Friday, December 5, 2025. I can certainly wrap my head around the basic premise: You, as a player, are trapped inside a disused kiddie pizza parlor, akin to Showbiz Pizza or Chuck E. Cheese's. The parlor has been outfitted with an animatronic band of anthropomorphic animals, led by the titular Freddy Fazbear. At night, the animatronics come to life and stalk you through the hallways.

This is an easy premise to accept, as those Showbiz Pizza animatronics — performing as a band called the Rock-afire Explosion – were a little creepy. They fell into the uncanny valley with their semi-realistic robotic movements, and gave nightmares to a generation of kids. Turning that into a horror movie seems like a simple transition.

But the "Five Nights at Freddy's" movies, and especially "Five Nights at Freddy's 2," don't abide by that simple premise. Instead, they get lost in over a decade's worth of lore and mythology lifted directly from the many, many, many "Freddy's" video games. There are 11 "main" games in the "Freddy's" series to date, and at least eight more spin-off games, meaning the lore has been building and getting more and more complex for years. The makers of the "Five Nights at Freddy's" movies clearly wanted to appease fans of the games by including as much of that lore as possible.

But for a newb like me, none of it makes any sense. Nothing is succinctly explained. These movies are baffling.