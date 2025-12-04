Five Nights At Freddy's 2 Review: Scott Cawthon's Convoluted Lore Is The Sequel's Scariest Villain

When the film adaptation of "Five Nights at Freddy's" was first announced, I was absolutely elated. The popular video game series created by Scott Cawthon had become an absolute sensation, and did so without the assistance of any major studio support. Playing the game (or, more honestly, watching YouTubers scream through it) cracked open the horror genre for an entire generation, and I've long defended its place in horror history against the old guard who simply "didn't get it." The first film was a rousing success for Blumhouse and Universal, and solidified to any naysayers that Freddy Fazbear and the gang were here to stay, whether they "got it" or not.

Director Emma Tammi worked wonders with the needlessly complicated lore that is unfortunately vital to appeasing the passionately vocal fandom in the first film, carving out a new canon with new human characters and some of the most gobsmackingly impressive animatronics to ever come out of Jim Henson's Creature Shop. A sequel was inevitable, and on paper, it sounded promising. Matthew Lillard and Skeet Ulrich were having a mini "Scream" reunion as William Afton and Henry Emily! They're introducing the Toy models of the animatronics, and they talk! The Marionette, Balloon Boy, and Circus Baby are being properly introduced! And "FNaF" superfan, actress Mckenna Grace, found her way into the franchise!

Fortunately, "Five Nights at Freddy's 2" delivers about 15 minutes of genuinely terrific thrills that feel ripped straight from the games, but they're flanked by baffling plot threads that are somehow even more tangled than the source material. Unapologetic fan service masquerades as exposition, setups go nowhere, and yet the fandom will undoubtedly devour it all without hesitation.

Kids, you deserve better-tasting slop.