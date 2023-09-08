Why The Creator Of Five Nights At Freddy's Got Kicked Off The Franchise By His Own Fans

Scott Cawthon wasn't "canceled" because he's a Republican or a Christian, but because he was willing to take the massive wealth he's acquired, much of which has come from young, LGBTQIA+ fans of his games, and use that money to vote for politicians who wish to bring them harm. His Reddit statement let fans know exactly where he stands by writing, "Even if there were candidates who had better things to say to the LGBT community directly, and bigger promises to make, I believed that their stances on other issues would have ended up doing much greater harm to those communities than good." Apparently, not having tax breaks for the rich is more harmful in his eyes than denying human beings the right to exist.

He claims that his family had been threatened and doxed in the aftermath, which I wholly do not support regardless of how archaic and harmful his belief systems are, but Cawthon seems not to understand that people are not required to support him financially if those profits are funneling into hate groups. I don't doubt that Cawthon is a kind, thoughtful person as an individual, but people like Mitch McConnell have the legitimate power to cause irreversible damage to marginalized communities, and no amount of individual love and respect from Cawthon changes that.

And so, Cawthon retired to his home with his amassed wealth and elected to shut out the people who made him a fortune. His website is shut down. His social media presence is nonexistent. But "FNaF" games will continue with other developers and the movie is still coming out. And since he retains the rights to the franchise, he will still see profits long after he's left this mortal plane. He made something special with "FNaF," but this franchise is bigger than any one individual person with misguided beliefs.

"Five Nights at Freddy's" hits theaters and Peacock on October 27, 2023.