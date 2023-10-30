Five Nights At Freddy Is Campy Horror For Kids And That's A Good Thing

This article contains spoilers for "Five Nights at Freddy's."

There's an endless debate between film fans on what it is exactly that makes a film "camp." For some, it's a shorthand to mean "so bad, it's good," while others (like myself) view it as a sacred form of presentation. Camp films are often exaggerated to the point of absurdity, tiptoeing the line of the uncanny, and with a sense of humor that is either unintentionally brilliant or delivered with tongue planted firmly in cheek. Of my 15 favorite movies of all time, more than half of the titles could be argued as camp classics. While there are plenty of universally understood camp films, the intentional lack of a formal metric means that a film's camp status will change from viewer to viewer, determined by vibes and a "you know it when you see it" attitude.

My first camp film was Tim Burton's oft-maligned alien comedy, "Mars Attacks!" Jack Nicholson plays multiple roles, CGI extra-terrestrials explode at the sound of Slim Whitman, Sarah Jessica Parker is turned into a chihuahua with a human head, Tom Jones cameos as himself, and Martin Short gets his finger bitten off by a sexy alien with hair as tall as he is. Critics hated it, but real ones know the truth. Even Jenna Ortega has named the film as one of her all-time favorites and correctly believes the film deserves more love. "Mars Attacks!" was my gateway to the world of camp cinema, because while certainly weird, the PG-13 rating meant no one looked at my parents sideways if I rented it from the video store.

Blumhouse and Universal's live-action adaptation of "Five Nights at Freddy's" will rightfully be called "gateway horror," but it also deserves praise for joining films like "The Witches," "Addams Family Values," the "Spy Kids" franchise, and "Xanadu" as an introduction to camp cinema for young audiences.