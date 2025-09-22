Silent Night, Deadly Night Review: A Bloody Remake With Something New To Offer [Fantastic Fest]

Remaking a movie is always an interesting prospect. Stick too close to the original and you start to wonder, "What's the point?" Gus Van Sant's shot-for-shot remake of "Psycho" comes to mind. Stray too far from what came before and it starts to feel similarly pointless, albeit for different reasons. That brings us to director Mike P. Nelson's remake of the infamous '80s Christmas slasher "Silent Night, Deadly Night." It walks a fine line, becoming a remake that absolutely justifies its existence. At the same time, it rather boldly sets itself apart in ways that are, in word, surprising.

The remake recently premiered at Fantastic Fest in Austin, Texas as one of the fest's secret screenings. In this new version, much like the original Christmas horror classic, a young boy named Billy witnesses his parents brutal murder by a man in a Santa Claus suit. From there, things diverge a bit. We pick up years later with Billy (Rohan Campbell) as an adult who now dons a Santa suit, embarking on a series of on a violent murders of his own. His motivations seem purely sinister, at least at first — but over time, his true objective becomes more clear.

What I can say as I sit here right now is that I am still thinking about this movie and how it unfolds. I probably will be for some time. Whether it's great or not, I don't know. What I can say with confidence is that Nelson somehow both honored the premise of director Charles Sellier's original, but used that premise to tell a story that is all his own. And that story is wild. Love it or hate it, it's hard not to respect it.