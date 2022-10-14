Why David Gordon Green Created That New Character In Halloween Ends

The conclusion to David Gordon Green's ambitious reboot/revival of the beloved boogeyman slasher is finally here — "Halloween Ends" releases in theaters (and on Peacock) today, and the critical response to the film has already been divisive to say the least.

Green's Blumhouse-produced trilogy started off with an impressive bang with 2018's "Halloween," in which we revisited Haddonfield with an older, paranoid version of Laurie Strode (Jamie Lee Curtis)and her troubled family. The second entry, "Halloween Kills" was met with much more disdain. Lacking urgency and thematic consistency, the sequel stumbled on its broad exploration of festering anger and mob mentality. One thing we can't fault "Halloween Ends" over, despite its obligations to "end" an uneven trilogy, is its willingness to try even more interesting things.

"Halloween" has always been a weird and inconsistent franchise. The concept of John Carpenter's original film is so simple and minimalistic; as a result, many attempts at expanding on its lore or opening the world and characters up have been met with controversy. How do you innovate Michael Myer's without ruining the mystique?

Green's answer to this sequel dilemma lies in a brand new character for "Halloween Ends," Corey Cunningham, played by Rohan Campbell.

If you haven't seen the film yet, there are minor spoilers for "Halloween Ends" ahead.