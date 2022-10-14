Halloween Ends Feels Like A Horror Take On Riverdale, For Better Or Worse

"Halloween Ends" spoilers below.

Reactions are starting to trickle in for "Halloween Ends," the trilogy capper to one of the most successful resets in horror history. So far, it appears that fans and critics are markedly mixed about the peculiar direction that the third entry takes. To be sure, it's a bold move by David Gordon Green, Danny McBride, and the rest of the writing team and, wherever the final analysis lands, they all took a big swing with the storyline they chose to run with. On the surface, "Halloween Ends" features all the elements you need for an effective "Halloween" movie: Jamie Lee Curtis is back as Laurie Strode, it's set during Halloween, and there's a gleaming, bloody butcher knife in almost every shot.

The large, looming omission in the culmination of the Strode family story is the franchise's main catalyst — the actual boogeyman — who is maddeningly absent for much of the movie's runtime. Instead, "Ends" follows a new character named Corey (an effective but displaced Rohan Campbell) who starts up a star-crossed relationship with Laurie's granddaughter, Allyson (Andi Matichak). Corey and Allyson's dalliance is doomed from the start and their bizarre love story seems completely out of place.

Structurally, "Halloween Ends" comes off more like a dark, tween romance with horror undertones that winds up feeling more like the pilot of a new television show called "Haddonfield." With a jarring time jump of a few years, "Ends" decides to skip making a third movie altogether, opting instead for a rushed movie that gives the CW's "Riverdale" a run for its money.