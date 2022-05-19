Riverdale Is Finally Coming To A Presumably Weird End

The end is nigh for "Riverdale," and I'm not talking about Archie and the gang's impending apocalyptic showdown with the dashing, devilish menace that is Percival Pickens, either.

Per Variety, the very popular (and very weird) Archie Comics TV adaptation will come to an end in season 7. The news was made public along with The CW's 2022 fall schedule, with "Riverdale" set to debut its seventh and final batch of episodes mid-season in 2023. That also makes it the latest show to get the axe at the network, coming after the recent cancelations of the DC TV series "Batwoman," "Naomi," and "DC's Legends of Tomorrow," as well as "Dynasty," "Charmed," "Legacies," "Roswell, New Mexico," "Into the Dark," and "4400." Even the Black Hood didn't rack up a body count that high!

Lest you fear The CW will be hurting for original programming in 2023, the network has now ordered prequel series to both "Supernatural" and "Walker" (titled "Winchesters" and "Walker: Independence," respectively), along with the DC TV show "Gotham Knights." It has also renewed ongoing series like "Kung Fu," "The Flash," and "Superman & Lois" on top of giving "Riverdale" one last season to wrap things up. This all comes ahead of the network's potential sale to Nexstar Media Group, which has yet to be set in stone but is looking more and more likely, judging by the way The CW is clearly cleaning house.