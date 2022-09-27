Halloween Ends Won't Be Answering One Major Michael Myers Question

The "Halloween" movies have gone through so many ups and downs that, after sitting through them all, it starts to feel like even the silliest installments in the franchise rock. The one where LL Cool J plays a security guard who writes erotica and Laurie Strode (Jamie Lee Curtis) kills Michael a half-dozen times like a Looney Tune character? It rocks! The one where Michael Myers is nowhere to be found and there's a children's TV show that activates Halloween masks microchipped with pieces of Stonehenge, making kids' faces rot off? That rocks!

So as someone who's sat through the Cult of Thorn, "Dangertainment," and a flow chart of sequel timelines that would take an hour to explain, I feel comfortable saying that the weirder "Halloween Ends" sounds, the more entertained I am by it. The new film is ostensibly meant as the end of the trilogy David Gordon Green began in 2018, although there's already been a significant amount of murmuring about how the franchise never really dies. While Michael Myers' fate is unclear ahead of the movie's October release, one thing is clear: This film is about to make some capital-c Choices.

Previous press for "Halloween Ends" has already revealed some intriguing details about the new movie. Starting with a four year time jump, the film will reportedly incorporate the COVID-19 pandemic, include what sounds like a secondary antagonist, and, according to Curtis, "make people very angry." It won't, however, clue audiences into what unkillable villain Michael Myers has been up to during the off season. "It's like: I don't want to see where Jaws goes to sleep at night when I'm watching a shark movie," Gordon told Total Film (per Comic Book Resources) in a recent interview, after confirming the film doesn't explain Michael's absence.