Laurie Strode Might Have More To Worry About Than Michael Myers In Halloween Ends

David Gordon Green's "Halloween" — not to be confused with "Halloween," "Halloween," or Halloween — separated itself from all of the previous "Halloween" sequels, rebooting the franchise with only the 1978 film retained as canon. This ignore-the-sequels gambit had, incidentally, also been played by "Halloween H20: Twenty Years Later" in 1998, which ignored the events of "Halloween III: Season of the Witch," "Halloween 4: The Return of Michael Myers," "Halloween 5: The Revenge of Michael Myers," and "Halloween: The Curse of Michael Myers." David Gordon Green's 2018 version of "Halloween" was, essentially, a new crack at "Halloween II." The 2021 film "Halloween Kills" was a sequel to the 2018 film, making "Halloween" the very first "Halloween II" to get its very own "Halloween II." Coming on October 14, 2022, is "Halloween Ends," the thirteenth film in the franchise.

The conceit of Green's "Halloween" was that Laurie Strode (Jamie Lee Curtis) and Michael Myers (James Jude Courtney and Nick Castle) were no longer siblings (as established in the 1981 "Halloween II") and that Myers, the semi-supernatural, unstoppable killing machine, was unconcerned with Laurie's fate. Over the course of "Halloween Kills," however, Laurie's obsession with killing Michael Myers — some 40 years after their first encounter — "linked them up" again, and now each is expressly concerned with the fate of the other.

"Halloween Ends," then, will feature a final, meaningful conflagration between the two. However, Laurie — assuming Michael is no longer a threat — will be blindsided by him this time. And, as Curtis hinted at in an interview with Bloody Disgusting, Laurie will be distracted by (in her words) "this other character."

Given some previous comments from David Gordon Green, that may be a tantalizing hint.