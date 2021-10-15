David Gordon Green Got Input From John Carpenter For All Of His Halloween Movies [Exclusive]

The second chapter of Green's "Halloween" trilogy ratchets up the action and intensity from the first film. That tonal change is also present in the score, which gets a little more rock and roll and pays homage to Carpenter's band The Coupe De Villes. (One of their songs played over the radio in the 1978 "Halloween," and keyboardist Nick Castle donned the mask and played Michael Myers/The Shape.) Green elaborated on the score, which Carpenter composed along with his son Cody and composer/former CKY band member Daniel Davies:

Not only are there some distinctive new tracks to deviate a little bit from his traditional score, which I love, but we also have, in one of the opening scenes of the movie, an homage to his band The Coupe De Villes. There are some triplets on stage singing a song that is at a bar, and that's a song from his heyday with Tommy Wallace and Nick Castle, and a band that they were in back in the '80s. There are a lot of Easter eggs just for Carpenter fans.

And no worries, "Halloween" fans, Green is planning on keeping Carpenter in the loop for the final part of the trilogy.

"We just got his notes on the third installment," Green said. "So, that's great. And being able to apply, and address, and consider his perspective on some other things for how we're going to end this trilogy."

"Halloween Kills" is currently playing in theaters and is available to stream on Peacock.