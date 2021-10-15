Halloween Kills Director David Gordon Green Made A Rock 'N' Roll Sequel [Interview]

Do you still find yourself going to John Carpenter and asking questions?

Constantly. Not for a first draft. I'm all terrified to show him a first draft, or a first cut. Once I like it, and I feel this is the path we're on, now I bring him in and get his criticism, and inspirations, and ideas. That's very important to me on the script level. And then, when we're in production, I'll usually check in with him a couple times. But then, when we're editing, I'll put together an assembly, and then, very frequently, I'll watch him watch cuts. It is totally trippy, because he is one of my filmmaking idols. I'll be on a Zoom link watching him watch it, and he'll turn around and give me his commentary and thoughts. And then, as a collaborator, his incredible and essential contribution as a musician with his son, Cody, and [composer] Daniel Davies. It is as inspiring as you'd hope it would be for someone who you just admired your entire life. Before I even knew what a director was, I was enjoying his movies.

We just got his notes on the third installment. So, that's great. And being able to apply, and address, and consider his perspective on some other things for how we're going to end this trilogy.

The score rocks in this movie. What did you both want it to achieve?

We wanted that. When you say it's a "rock and roll" chapter, one of the things that [Davies] does so well, is rock and roll. Not only are there some distinctive new tracks to deviate a little bit from his traditional score, which I love, but we also have, in one of the opening scenes of the movie, an homage to his band The Coupe De Villes. There are some triplets on stage singing a song that is at a bar, and that's a song from his heyday with Tommy Wallace and Nick Castle, and a band that they were in back in the '80s. There are a lot of Easter eggs just for Carpenter fans. Outside of the obvious fandom of Michael Myers and Laurie Strode, there are some things in there that it's just fun to share with people that have grown up feeling inspired by John.

With the flashbacks, how'd you and Mike Simmons want to capture the aesthetic and feel of the original film?

Our DP, Mike Simmons, reached out to Dean Cundey, who shot the original film. He gave him a lot of specifics on how to light, and the direction of lighting, the color of lighting. The movement of camera is significantly less than our 2018 story. So technically, it's less aggressive editing. Everything is a little bit more composed and considered, in that way. It's really valuable for our art department to study the production design, and for our camera department to study how it was shot. Do that research and have that authority.