Surprise!: You Can Watch Halloween Ends On Peacock Right Now

Evil streams tonight. That's right, you won't have to wait much longer to see the epic conclusion of Michael Myers and Laurie Strode's multi-generational feud. That's because "Halloween Ends" is now streaming earlier than expected on Peacock. How exciting!

It being on Peacock the same day as its theatrical release isn't exactly an unexpected surprise. It was announced back in August that "Ends" will follow a similar day-and-date release as last year's "Halloween Kills." However, it being released a few hours earlier is pretty awesome.

David Gordon Green's horror trilogy has received some pretty mixed reception over its duration. The initial response to 2018's "Halloween" was warm, with /Film's Chris Evangelista calling it "a brutal, scary and sometimes funny sequel that gives the long-running franchise the respect and adoration it deserves." However, when "Halloween Kills" came around last year, he criticized it for being "an oddly incomplete sequel" that "feels incredibly rushed, and strangely empty."

As for "Halloween Ends?" Well, that's ultimately up to you to decide. However, /Film's Jeff Ewing did say it "brings finality to the trilogy and closure for its protagonists," so perhaps that's something.