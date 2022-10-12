Is Jamie Lee Curtis Done With The Halloween Franchise Or What?

All good stories start at the beginning, and that is no exception here. In February, she said in a now-deleted Instagram post that "Halloween Ends" marked "a bittersweet END for [her] on the 'Halloween' movies." (via People) A few months later in September, Curtis discussed her experience walking onto the set of "Halloween Ends" with Total Film. In her interview, she said she felt a sense of finality in this particular performance.

"I realized that would be the last time I ever saw Laurie Strode," she recounted. "We all recognized that moment, that it was the wrap for Laurie Strode and me and this community of artists who made these movies. It was a big deal."

Sounds reasonable enough. However, in a recent interview with SFX Magazine, she made some comments that sound like she was changing her tune. "[Doing the 'Halloween' movies] has not only been satisfying for me, but it's launched me creatively into a whole other world," she said. "So to say never is stupid."

Interesting.

In what is likely one last curveball to this story, Curtis recently published an article in People about the legacy of Laurie and how much the character means to her. "It's now the end for Laurie and me," she wrote. "I am scared right now, as I hang up my bell bottoms and say goodbye to 'Halloween.' Life is scary. But Laurie taught me that life can also be beautiful, filled with love and art and life!"