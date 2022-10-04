Jamie Lee Curtis Won't Rule Out A Return To The Halloween Franchise

The ruling maxim of John Carpenter's game-changing slasher masterpiece "Halloween" is "Everyone's entitled to one good scare," but the original Michael Myers survivor will have as many as she pleases.

David Gordon Green's "Halloween" revival trilogy is reaching its terminus with this year's final entry, "Halloween Ends," releasing wide October 14. It's the thirteenth installment of the "Halloween" franchise and the seventh to feature Jamie Lee Curtis reprising her role as Laurie Strode, ever-battling the masked psychopath Michael Myers. Still, Curtis won't say no to further exploration of her character.

The "Knives Out" star had previously sworn off the franchise after serving her term from 1978 to "Halloween: Resurrection" in 2001, when her Laurie was killed off in the most insulting termination of a legacy character the genre would see until "Texas Chainsaw Massacre." Speaking to SFX Magazine, Curtis describes the person that convinced her to return: her godson, "Ambulance" star Jake Gyllenhaal. In 2017, Gyllenhaal introduced her to Green, and from there cropped up not only acting work but new pathways for creativity. Curtis tells SFX:

"The last thing I thought five years ago that I would be doing would be a Halloween movie. And here I am, having now completed three of them with a fantastic creative group of people. That has not only been satisfying for me, but it's launched me creatively into a whole other world. I have a creative life now, because of the Halloween movie, and the success. I now have a partnership with Jason Blum at Blumhouse, I have a production company, I've written a horror film that I will direct, I am producing television series, I am buying books. All of that was the last thing I thought I would be doing five years ago. So to say never is stupid."