Halloween Ends Trailer: The Horrors Of Haddonfield Come To A Close
Here's the thing about Michael Myers — he just doesn't stay dead. Despite that, David Gordon Green's "Halloween" trilogy will be coming to a close this October with "Halloween Ends," the 13th and supposedly final film in the "Halloween" franchise. A new trailer for the film has dropped, showing off some great footage of Laurie Strode (Jamie Lee Curtis) protecting herself from Michael, while some other folks aren't quite so lucky. Part of the greatness of John Carpenter's original "Halloween" in 1978 was the way the kills were often hidden just off-screen, so seeing Michael get stabby in the trailers feels a bit bizarre for this old-school fan. Either way, it's great to see Curtis back in action as Strode again, and hopefully this time, she and the other survivors can actually take Michael down.
If a whole torch-bearing crowd chanting "evil dies tonight" couldn't take down evil in "Halloween Kills," then how much chance does one woman stand on her own? Thank goodness she's a grown-up final girl, at least. Fans will be able to see if evil actually dies this time when "Halloween Ends" in theaters nationwide and streaming on Peacock on October 14, 2022.
Watch the trailer for Halloween Ends
"Halloween Ends" will pick up four years after the events of "Halloween Kills," following Laurie as she tries to pick up the pieces of her life once more. She's living with her granddaughter Allyson (Andi Matichak) and working on finishing her memoir, which would be a fascinating real-world tie-in novel should they ever decided to make one. (I would read the memoirs of Laurie Strode, wouldn't you?) Despite bringing up old memories to put them on the page, Laurie has been trying to move on with her life. The only problem is that Halloween comes around every year, and it's hard not to think of Halloweens past when they've been a source of serious trauma for poor Laurie.
Now, a young boy is murdered and it's connected to his babysitter, giving Laurie flashbacks to her own teenage terror and bringing the tale full circle. If Laurie is going to move on with her life, she has to make sure that Michael is gone for good, and that means a battle for the ages. Will Laurie prevail? Will evil die tonight? Will Michael seem to die only to pop up and scare the crud out of us once more? We'll have to wait to find out, but thankfully only for a few more weeks.
