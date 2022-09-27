Halloween Ends Trailer: The Horrors Of Haddonfield Come To A Close

"Halloween Ends" will pick up four years after the events of "Halloween Kills," following Laurie as she tries to pick up the pieces of her life once more. She's living with her granddaughter Allyson (Andi Matichak) and working on finishing her memoir, which would be a fascinating real-world tie-in novel should they ever decided to make one. (I would read the memoirs of Laurie Strode, wouldn't you?) Despite bringing up old memories to put them on the page, Laurie has been trying to move on with her life. The only problem is that Halloween comes around every year, and it's hard not to think of Halloweens past when they've been a source of serious trauma for poor Laurie.

Now, a young boy is murdered and it's connected to his babysitter, giving Laurie flashbacks to her own teenage terror and bringing the tale full circle. If Laurie is going to move on with her life, she has to make sure that Michael is gone for good, and that means a battle for the ages. Will Laurie prevail? Will evil die tonight? Will Michael seem to die only to pop up and scare the crud out of us once more? We'll have to wait to find out, but thankfully only for a few more weeks.

"Halloween Ends" hits theaters and streaming on Peacock on October 14, 2022.