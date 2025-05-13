Clown In A Cornfield Joins Terrifier As The Latest Indie Clown Horror Box Office Hit

It wasn't exactly a huge weekend overall at the box office, particularly by summer standards. Marvel's "Thunderbolts" won its second weekend with a $33 million haul, while Ryan Coogler's "Sinners" continued its record-breaking run by adding another $22 million. But while those movies were battling it out atop the charts, and as "A Minecraft Movie" topped $900 million globally, an indie horror movie found a surprising amount of success, albeit with a little less fanfare.

Advertisement

IFC's new slasher "Clown in a Cornfield" opened over the weekend with a $3.6 million domestic box office, good enough for number five on the charts. That's not a monster total on the surface, but it set a record for IFC, a company that has been around for more than two decades. It now ranks as the distributor's biggest opening weekend ever, overtaking last year's acclaimed "Late Night with the Devil" ($2.8 million), which went on to make $10 million domestically and $15 million globally. Much like "Terrifier" before it, it's now part of a growing "scary clown horror movie" trend. More on that in a moment.

The film will get a full month in theaters before it arrives on VOD and, later, the horror-focused streaming service Shudder. Given the streaming deal, this movie already has a very fitting home after its run in theaters, and IFC's business is pretty much built around low-cost movies that can make their money on VOD/streaming/home video. But this opening indicates that director Eli Craig's R-rated horror-comedy targeting teen audiences is cutting through the noise.

Advertisement

"Clown in a Cornfield" centers on Quinn (Katie Douglas), who moves to the quiet rural town of Kettle Springs with her father (Aaron Abrams), who is seeking a fresh start. The town has fallen on hard times after the Baypen Corn Syrup Factory burned down, with tensions brewing between the young locals and the town's elders. With tensions boiling over, a killer clown named Frendo emerges, leaving a trail of mysterious bloodshed in his wake.