Five Nights At Freddy's 2 Trailer Brings In The Scariest Character From The Games

The twisted, supernaturally-possessed Chuck E. Cheese knockoffs from your worst nightmares are back and hungry for more ... and this time, they're bringing some company along for the ride. The first "Five Nights at Freddy's" adaptation in 2023 was an instant hit at the box office, coming as no surprise to anyone paying attention to the unique zeitgeist it tapped into. Based on the uber-popular video games by creator Scott Cawthon, director Emma Tammi's big franchise play was boosted by ravenous Gen-Zers who grew up with that series and helped turn the property into an internet sensation in the first place. Unlike the brightly-lit, meme-friendly, blocky joys of "Minecraft," this particular piece of gaming IP speaks to the "Creepypasta" generation of kids who enjoy a slightly more acerbic style of storytelling.

It was only a matter of time before a sequel arrived, and now we're getting a fresh look at the film after the "Five Nights at Freddy's 2" teaser (which dropped back in April). The "Five Nights at Freddy's" gang is back together again as well, including returning stars Josh Hutcherson as the overmatched Mike Schmidt, Elizabeth Lail as Vanessa, and Piper Rubio as Abby. But even the most traumatic experiences have a funny way of coming back for seconds, and those mascots from hell are no exception. The footage is full of schlocky scares, practical horror effects, and enough darkly-lit hallways filled with unsettling animatronics to convince you to avoid the nearest family entertainment center for good.

Check out the trailer above!