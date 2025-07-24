Five Nights At Freddy's 2 Trailer Brings In The Scariest Character From The Games
The twisted, supernaturally-possessed Chuck E. Cheese knockoffs from your worst nightmares are back and hungry for more ... and this time, they're bringing some company along for the ride. The first "Five Nights at Freddy's" adaptation in 2023 was an instant hit at the box office, coming as no surprise to anyone paying attention to the unique zeitgeist it tapped into. Based on the uber-popular video games by creator Scott Cawthon, director Emma Tammi's big franchise play was boosted by ravenous Gen-Zers who grew up with that series and helped turn the property into an internet sensation in the first place. Unlike the brightly-lit, meme-friendly, blocky joys of "Minecraft," this particular piece of gaming IP speaks to the "Creepypasta" generation of kids who enjoy a slightly more acerbic style of storytelling.
It was only a matter of time before a sequel arrived, and now we're getting a fresh look at the film after the "Five Nights at Freddy's 2" teaser (which dropped back in April). The "Five Nights at Freddy's" gang is back together again as well, including returning stars Josh Hutcherson as the overmatched Mike Schmidt, Elizabeth Lail as Vanessa, and Piper Rubio as Abby. But even the most traumatic experiences have a funny way of coming back for seconds, and those mascots from hell are no exception. The footage is full of schlocky scares, practical horror effects, and enough darkly-lit hallways filled with unsettling animatronics to convince you to avoid the nearest family entertainment center for good.
Check out the trailer above!
Five Nights at Freddys 2 will bring The Puppet into the action
Ready, Freddy? The original "Five Nights at Freddy's" (which yours truly reviewed for /Film here) did more than enough to satisfy the bloodlust of its immense fanbase, all while teeing up a broader universe full of more horrific action to come. The possessed robots that took up residence at Freddy Fazbear's Pizza turned out to be much more than what first met the eye, with Josh Hutcherson's one-time security guard Mike inadvertently stumbling upon the truth of these grisly monsters. Indeed, they're actually housing the souls of kidnapped children who were trapped in the "bodies" of mascots Freddy Fazbear, Bonnie, Chica, Foxy, and Mr. Cupcake by a heinous serial killer — played by none other than "Scream" star Matthew Lillard. Not only is he back as William Afton, despite his apparent death at the hands of the children he murdered, but the sequel is also set to unleash the game's scariest character yet.
The trailer only showcases a few memorable glimpses of The Puppet (also known as Marionette), a disturbing-looking monster that might as well be a rejected design from the animated film "Coraline." The villain plays a significant role in the video games, terrorizing its victims with its clown-like mask, long claws, and a penchant for some light sadism. The footage teases a plot that sees young Abby once again thrown right into the mix, hoping to reconnect with her robot "friends." Instead, she and her older brother Mike get way more than she bargained for and find themselves right back where they started ... but in far more dire circumstances. In addition to the main trio, the cast includes returning actor Theodus Crane as Jeremiah and newcomers Freddy Carter, Wayne Knight, Mckenna Grace, and, of course, the great Skeet Ulrich.
"Five Nights at Freddy's 2" hits theaters December 5, 2025.