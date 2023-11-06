Five Nights At Freddy's Fell Hard At The Box Office – Was The Peacock Release A Mistake?

I'm not saying to never release the movie on Peacock — and I'm not even saying it needed to be exclusive to theaters for months like the days of old. I am saying, however, that it's clear the studio has a winner on its hands and every dime of money from ticket sales from here on out is pure profit for the studio. That profit pool seemingly could have been larger with an exclusive theatrical window. Audience members who wanted to wait could have waited to stream it at home.

It wasn't all that long ago when it was an accepted industry standard that movies went to theaters first, then made their way to home video, and then eventually cable/TV. I understand that times have changed but I also think that the continued streaming wars have led to some bad business decisions at major corporations such as NBCUniversal. Right now it feels like they are trying to save a sinking ship. "Freddy's" could have made them more money right now and provided added value to Peacock down the line. The way I see it, all they did was lose out on potential earnings.

Again, I'm not advocating for corporate greed here. But I also believe that the overall health of the movie business is best served by not foolishly devoting too many resources to streaming services that are not making money. To that end, Peacock lost $2.5 billion last year and is expected to lose even more this year. As it stands, the service has just 28 million paid subscribers — far fewer than that of rival services such as Netflix or Disney+. So, why take money away from a sure thing like "Freddy's" in an attempt to drive subscribers to Peacock? Is that really going to be enough to move the needle in a meaningful way? I think not.

"Five Nights at Freddy's" is in theaters and streaming on Peacock now.