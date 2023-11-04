Five Nights At Freddy's Falls Hard At The Box Office With 78% Drop In Second Weekend

It's no surprise that Freddy Fazbear's Pizzeria struggled with repeat customers, especially after the Bite of '87. It's also no surprise that "Five Nights at Freddy's," the movie adaptation of the original horror game by Scott Cawthon, has dropped sharply in its second weekend at the box office, despite a lack of fresh competition. ("Dune: Part Two" was supposed to release this weekend, but has been delayed to 2024 due to the ongoing actors strike.)

Variety reports that "Five Nights at Freddy's" is on track to gross $17.8 million this weekend, a drop of 78% from its monstrous $80 million opening last week — the third-biggest debut for a horror movie of all time, behind only "It" and "It: Chapter Two." As huge as this drop is (50-60% is more typical for a second weekend), it's neither a great shock nor something that the studio is likely to worry about. In fact, NBCUniversal almost certainly anticipated this when the decision was made to give "Five Nights at Freddy's" a day-and-date release on its struggling streaming service, Peacock. There was a trade-off here: the movie's box office potential was sacrificed in a bid to bring in fresh streaming subscribers ahead of the end of the financial year.

Even with that trade-off, Freddy Fazbear will be singing a cheerful song. The movie's $131 million global start and modest $25 million production budget means that it almost certain broke even in its opening weekend and will turn a healthy profit even with this drop. "Five Nights at Freddy's" was extremely front-loaded due to the massive existing fandom for the games and books, with fan events giving a boost to the opening weekend box office rush.