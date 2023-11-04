Lisa Marie Presley Ripped Into Sofia Coppola's Elvis Portrayal In Priscilla

Sofia Coppola's new film "Priscilla" is a biography of Priscilla Presley, based on her own 1985 book "Elvis & Me," which she wrote with Sandra Harmon. Cailee Spaeny plays Priscilla, while Jacob Elordi plays Elvis Presley, the rock star to whom she was married from 1967 to 1973. Infamously, the pair began dating when Priscilla was 14 years old and Elvis was 24. According to /Film's review of "Priscilla," written by Shae Sennett, Coppola is careful to both celebrate their romance while also criticizing Elvis' lascivious behavior. The film seems to look at the high-profile romance between Elvis and Priscilla with extreme ambivalence, incorporating both the exhilaration of dating a handsome rock star at age 14, while acknowledging the unsavory age gap between the two and the demands on Priscilla Presley to maintain a particular public image.

The criticism of Elvis was not taken very well by the late Lisa Marie Presley, Priscilla and Elvis' daughter who passed away in January at the age of 54. According to Variety, Lisa Marie was displeased with Coppola's depiction of her father, even if it was ostensibly taken from Priscilla's own autobiography. Four months before Lisa Marie's death, she and Coppola exchanged several e-mails wherein Presley expressed trepidation over Coppola's script. Lisa Marie felt that the intended depiction of Elvis would cause a large amount of public embarrassment for her and for her family.

Lisa Marie already had a strained relationship with her mother and had recently lost her own son, Benjamin Keough, in 2020. Benjamin was only 27 and died of a self-inflicted gunshot wound. Lisa Marie didn't like Coppola's depiction of her parents, and called Coppola's script "shockingly vengeful and contemptuous," and made sure her disapproval was a matter of record.