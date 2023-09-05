Priscilla Early Buzz: Sofia Coppola Explores The Side Of Elvis Baz Luhrmann Avoided

Has Sofia Coppola done it again? The acclaimed writer/director is currently putting together what kids these days (meaning people who are, like, five years younger than myself) would call a "heater," riding high on streak of well-received movies between 2017's remake of "The Beguiled," "On the Rocks" in 2020, and now "Priscilla." The biopic of Priscilla Presley, Elvis' wife and a thoroughly compelling firebrand in her own right, stars Cailee Spaeny as the title character opposite Jacob Elordi as the famous singer. Marking a stark departure from director Baz Luhrmann's approach in last year's "Elvis," Coppola set out to tell the story from the perspective of someone who hasn't really received much of a spotlight in history, rather than confining a figure as important as Priscilla to a bit role or a supporting player on the margins.

Based on Priscilla Presley's memoir "Elvis and Me," the film just held its world premiere at the Venice Film Festival and has elicited plenty of strong reactions from critics in attendance. From evoking themes from Coppola's "Marie Antoinette" to pronouncements of being the "antidote to 'Elvis'" to comparisons to the viral TikTok sensation crafted by the filmmaker's daughter Romy (okay, that last one was just me, but you're welcome for giving you an excuse to check out that hilarious video again), "Priscilla" is quickly gaining buzz as one of the year's biggest film festival darlings. And between its 95% rating on Rotten Tomatoes and 83 score on Metacritic (both numbers accurate as of the time of publishing, of course), it sure seems like we're in for another Coppola hit.

Here's what the early buzz is saying about "Priscilla."