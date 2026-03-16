Reminders Of Him Proves Colleen Hoover Is A Proper Box Office Juggernaut

Colleen Hoover is rapidly becoming a hugely important name in Hollywood. She's been a best-selling author for some time, but it's only been a few years since movie adaptations of her books started to hit the market. And if "Reminders of Him" is any indicator, studios are only going to continue snatching up the film rights to her work for the foreseeable future. Yes, Hoover is now formally a straight-up box office juggernaut.

Though most of Hollywood was focused on the assorted winners at the 2026 Oscars (led by "One Battle After Another" and "Sinners"), Universal took the opportunity to release "Reminders of Him" on what is typically a slow weekend at the box office. The bet paid off. Based on Hoover's novel of the same name, it pulled in an estimated $18.2 million, which was good enough for second place on the domestic charts. Pixar's "Hoppers" ($28.5 million) took the crown for the second weekend in a row, though Universal's latest Hoover adaptation was the number one movie overall on Friday, March 13.

Director Vanessa Caswill's dramatic romance flick also pulled in $9.9 million overseas for a $28.2 million global start against a $25 million budget. That's a huge win against what were very modest expectations. It's similar to how "Regretting You," another Hoover joint, capitalized on a scary bad Halloween at the box office in 2025.

"Reminders of Him" centers on Kenna (Maika Monroe), who makes a grave mistake after an outing with her boyfriend that lands her in prison. Seven years later, Kenna returns to her hometown seeking to rebuild her life and earn the chance to reunite with her young daughter, whom she's never known. Kenna then develops a secret romance with a former NFL player turned local bar owner named Ledger (Tyriq Withers).