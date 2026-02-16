5 Reasons Why 2026's Wuthering Heights Ruled The Box Office

It was a fruitful Valentine's Day weekend for theaters as several new, big wide release movies performed near or above expectations. It also doesn't hurt that Monday brings the President's Day holiday, which always helps to pad out earnings for any new release. But it was Emerald Fennell's "Wuthering Heights" leading the way as it bested the competition to take the top spot at the box office.

With a cast headlined by Margot Robbie ("Barbie") and Jacob Elordi ("Frankenstein"), Fennell's latest opened with an estimated $34.8 million domestically to go with $42 million internationally for a $76.8 million start. That's just through Sunday. Once the Monday grosses are factored in, those numbers are expected to grow to $38 million and $45 million, respectively, bringing the movie's total to $83 million. Pre-release estimates pegged "Wuthering Heights" as the movie that would bring the box office back to life, though it did fall slightly short of expectations, which were closer to $45 million domestically for the weekend.

In any event, it's a good start to 2026 for Warner Bros. The studio had a stellar year in 2025, setting a record with six movies opening to $40 million or more in a row. While "Wuthering Heights" still has a long way to go before it reaches profitability, due to its hefty $80 million production budget, it looks like another win for the studio that brought you "Sinners," "F1," and "Weapons."

So, what went right here? How did Fennell manage to score her biggest mainstream hit yet? How did Warner Bros. manage to be on the right side of yet another big gamble? We're going to look at the biggest reasons why "Wuthering Heights" was a big hit on its opening weekend. Let's get into it.