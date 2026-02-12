The Jacob Elordi Wuthering Heights Casting Controversy, Explained

At this point, if you see writer/director Emerald Fennell's name attached to a movie, you probably know it's going to cause a bunch of controversy — some of which does have a basis in reality, and some of which, in my view, is overblown vitriol. So what about everyone's issues with her casting her "Saltburn" star Jacob Elordi in her "Wuthering Heights" adaptation as its romantic lead, Heathcliff? Do they fall into the former or latter category?

In my opinion, it's a little of column A and a little of column B here, so allow me to expand on that. First things first: "Wuthering Heights" was written in 1847 by Emily Brontë, one of three famous literary sisters (Charlotte Brontë penned "Jane Eyre," and Anne Brontë is known for "The Tenant of Wildfell Hall"). When news broke that Fennell, who won an Academy Award in 2021 for Best Original Screenplay for her feature debut "Promising Young Woman," would adapt "Wuthering Heights" for the big screen, people were upset. That only got worse when she cast Margot Robbie as the female lead, Catherine Earnshaw (Cathy is supposed to be a brunette teenager and Robbie is blonde and in her 30s), Elordi as Heathcliff.

The reason for the uproar is this: There are suggestions in Brontë's original text that Heathcliff isn't a white man. Elordi is white and Australian. To add fuel to the fire, Andrea Arnold's 2011 movie adaptation of "Wuthering Heights" cast Kaya Scodelario as Cathy and multiracial actor James Howson as Heathcliff, adhering to this interpretation of the original text. So what's the truth here, and what do Fennell and Robbie have to say about it?