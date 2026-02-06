Margot Robbie's Wuthering Heights Movie Will Bring The 2026 Box Office To Life
The box office tends to get off to a relatively slow start, historically speaking, as January is rarely a blockbuster month. That was very much the case this year, but February looks to bring greener pastures in 2026, at least by the time we get to Valentine's Day. That's because "Wuthering Heights," a new adaptation of Emily Brontë's classic novel of the same name, looks like it's going to be a financial force to be reckoned with.
Starring Margot Robbie ("Barbie") and Jacob Elordi ("Frankenstein"), "Wuthering Heights" hails from Warner Bros. and is currently eyeing an opening in the $45 to $60 million range domestically over V-Day weekend, per Box Office Theory. Even on the low end, that would be, in a word, stellar. It doesn't hurt that direct competition is light, with "Good Luck, Have Fun, Don't Die" looking at a $3.5 to $7 million debut, even though it's one of /Film's most anticipated movies of 2026. Sony's animated feature "GOAT" is looking at $14.5 to $20.5 million, but that's very much for the family crowd.
"Wuthering Heights" already looks like it could be the first big hit of 2026 last year when its trailer garnered millions of views, in line with some huge hits from 2025. Warner Bros. spent in the neighborhood of $80 million on the movie, which is relatively steep for a romantic flick. That said, based on these early numbers, it looks like it's going to be a wise investment. Especially when we consider that this is just looking at American ticket sales.
It should play reasonably well overseas, too. If it has legs beyond opening weekend? The ceiling gets even higher. Not to get ahead of ourselves, but WB may well be starting its year off on a high note.
Wuthering Heights will get the 2026 box office on track
The story of the book centers on Catherine and Heathcliff, who was adopted by Catherine's father. In the wake of her father's passing, Heathcliff is harshly bullied by Catherine's brother. He also has a love for Catherine that he believes isn't shared. He then leaves only to return years later as a wealthy and polished man with plans to exact revenge.
In terms of a direct comparison, "It Ends With Us" opened to $50 million and made $351 million worldwide. That's good company to be in. Warner Bros. set a record with six movies opening to $40 million or more in 2025, including "Sinners" ($48 million opening/$368 million worldwide). "One Battle After Another" broke that streak, but the studio still clearly has tapped into something as of late.
Emerald Fennell ("Promising Young Woman," "Saltburn") wrote and directed this new take on "Wuthering Heights." For Margot Robbie, it'll be a welcome bounce back after last year's "A Big Bold Beautiful Journey," which flopped at the box office. For Jacob Elordi, it's the continuation of a recent hot streak, as he also recently starred in Guillermo del Toro's "Frankenstein."
Looking at the bigger picture, this could be the start of a good streak for the industry as a whole. While the following weekend will be a little quiet, things get hot again on February 27 with "Scream 7," which Paramount is advertising during the Super Bowl. Then March brings a loaded schedule that includes "The Bride!," Pixar's "Hoppers," "Project Hail Mary," and "Ready or Not 2: Here I Come." It only gets bigger from there as "The Super Mario Galaxy Movie" kicks off April.
"Wuthering Heights" hits theaters on February 13, 2026.