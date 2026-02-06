Margot Robbie's Wuthering Heights Movie Will Bring The 2026 Box Office To Life

The box office tends to get off to a relatively slow start, historically speaking, as January is rarely a blockbuster month. That was very much the case this year, but February looks to bring greener pastures in 2026, at least by the time we get to Valentine's Day. That's because "Wuthering Heights," a new adaptation of Emily Brontë's classic novel of the same name, looks like it's going to be a financial force to be reckoned with.

Starring Margot Robbie ("Barbie") and Jacob Elordi ("Frankenstein"), "Wuthering Heights" hails from Warner Bros. and is currently eyeing an opening in the $45 to $60 million range domestically over V-Day weekend, per Box Office Theory. Even on the low end, that would be, in a word, stellar. It doesn't hurt that direct competition is light, with "Good Luck, Have Fun, Don't Die" looking at a $3.5 to $7 million debut, even though it's one of /Film's most anticipated movies of 2026. Sony's animated feature "GOAT" is looking at $14.5 to $20.5 million, but that's very much for the family crowd.

"Wuthering Heights" already looks like it could be the first big hit of 2026 last year when its trailer garnered millions of views, in line with some huge hits from 2025. Warner Bros. spent in the neighborhood of $80 million on the movie, which is relatively steep for a romantic flick. That said, based on these early numbers, it looks like it's going to be a wise investment. Especially when we consider that this is just looking at American ticket sales.

It should play reasonably well overseas, too. If it has legs beyond opening weekend? The ceiling gets even higher. Not to get ahead of ourselves, but WB may well be starting its year off on a high note.